Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS 28 Nosler brass and Berger 195 Gr EOL
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS 28 Nosler brass and Berger 195 Gr EOL
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-02-2017, 09:40 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,808
WTS 28 Nosler brass and Berger 195 Gr EOL
I have 3 boxes of Nosler brand 28 Nosler Brass and 2 boxes (200) Berger 195 Gr EOL bullets (same lot number) for sale. One box was opened to look at the bullets.

I will sell the brass separate from the bullets but I'm not gonna go through the hassle of selling individual boxes. All of it sales together or brass sales together and bullets sale together.

Brass is $195 shipped for all three boxes.

Bullets are $105 shipped for both boxes.

$300 shipped for everything.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« FS: Hornady 225 BTHP | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:44 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC