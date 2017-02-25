Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS*****270win dies & brass****.277 SST bullets
Unread 02-25-2017, 06:32 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 12
WTS*****270win dies & brass****.277 SST bullets
*NEW set of Lyman dies 270 Winchester item# 7452289 $27 shipped

*200 count of Hornady .277" 150gr SST projectiles #27402 $57 shipped

*100 pieces of Remington 1x fired 270 win brass. $35 shipped

Take it all for $100

will take USPS MO or PayPal friends/family (gift)

Thanks
