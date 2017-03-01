     close
WTS 270 WSM brass & dies
Unread 01-03-2017, 10:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Ohio
Posts: 32
WTS 270 WSM brass & dies
Having sold my rifle I have for sale 46 once fired 270 WSM Winchester brass $55+$6 shipping, also RCBS dies w/shell holder $36 shipped!
Dies have loaded maybe 20 rounds!!
