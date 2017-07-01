     close
Wts 270 bullets
Unread 01-07-2017, 12:10 AM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: rathdrum, id.
Posts: 4,951
Wts 270 bullets
I have 3 boxes 170 gr. EOL's and 1 box 150 gr. LRAB's all shipped to you for $150.....Rich
Wts 270 bullets-270-bullets.jpg
