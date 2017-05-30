Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS 26 Nosler Brass
Unread 05-30-2017, 09:08 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 168
WTS 26 Nosler Brass
180 Once fired 26 Nosler brass $250 shipped to your door. Sold gun and they didn't want the brass.
