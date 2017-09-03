Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: 25-20 Brass
WTS: 25-20 Brass
03-09-2017, 09:30 AM
martinigallery
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 2
WTS: 25-20 Brass
191 pieces, mixture of new and used brass, W-W and R-P head stamps.
$200 shipped conus
randy@martinigallery.com
«
7mm bullets and die set.
|
Peregrine 7mm bullets for sale
»
