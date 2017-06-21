Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTS: .243 Win Forester Dies, brass, etc.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS: .243 Win Forester Dies, brass, etc.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-21-2017, 12:43 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Posts: 33
WTS: .243 Win Forester Dies, brass, etc.
Purchased new a month ago, I've loaded less than a dozen rounds with these. Simply going to stick with other cartridges. Included in this sale are a Forster Full-length Sizer Die and their Ultra Micrometer Seater Die, plus a partial box of Hornady 65-grain VMax projectiles, a partial box of Nosler 55-grain BT, and 85+ new pieces of Hornady brass. The dies will ship in their original boxes. I use the same dies with my 6.5x55 and .284 Win; they have never failed to produce satisfactory results.

Looking for $120 for all, shipped to your residence in the Lower 48 via USPS, paid to me via PayPal. PM me for details or to lay claim to this sale. Thanks for looking!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« RCBS Drop n Stand | Brass 22-250,7mm-08,8mm Rem mag,7stw »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:41 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC