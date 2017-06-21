WTS: .243 Win Forester Dies, brass, etc. Purchased new a month ago, I've loaded less than a dozen rounds with these. Simply going to stick with other cartridges. Included in this sale are a Forster Full-length Sizer Die and their Ultra Micrometer Seater Die, plus a partial box of Hornady 65-grain VMax projectiles, a partial box of Nosler 55-grain BT, and 85+ new pieces of Hornady brass. The dies will ship in their original boxes. I use the same dies with my 6.5x55 and .284 Win; they have never failed to produce satisfactory results.



Looking for $120 for all, shipped to your residence in the Lower 48 via USPS, paid to me via PayPal. PM me for details or to lay claim to this sale. Thanks for looking!