WTS 243 Brass
Unread 04-20-2017, 09:43 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 21
WTS 243 Brass
This is the last of my 243 brass. What I have to sell is:

30 unfired Winchester brand brass
15 once fired Federal brand brass
5 once fired Winchester brand nickle finish brass
10 once fired Winchester brand brass.

That's a total of 60 cases for $25 delivered. Personal checks accepted. I don't take PayPal.
