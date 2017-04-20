Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS 243 Brass
WTS 243 Brass
04-20-2017, 09:43 AM
Donald57
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 21
WTS 243 Brass
This is the last of my 243 brass. What I have to sell is:
30 unfired Winchester brand brass
15 once fired Federal brand brass
5 once fired Winchester brand nickle finish brass
10 once fired Winchester brand brass.
That's a total of 60 cases for $25 delivered. Personal checks accepted. I don't take PayPal.
