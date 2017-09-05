Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading Equipment and Components
Wts 162 eldx
Wts 162 eldx
05-09-2017, 12:45 PM
Hornhunter32
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Kindred, ND
Posts: 486
Wts 162 eldx
I have 200 162 ELDX's for sale. They are unopened and the same lot. $55 shipped.
