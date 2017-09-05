Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Wth 30 cal eldx
Wth 30 cal eldx
#
1
05-09-2017, 09:42 AM
schmidty85
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: northeast south dakota
Posts: 232
Wth 30 cal eldx
Hey guys just wondering if anyone has any 30 cal 212 eldx laying around that they don't need! Thanks in advance!
