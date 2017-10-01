     close
WTB or WTT for 7mm STW Brass
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Camden south carolina
Posts: 46
WTB or WTT for 7mm STW Brass
I am need of 7mm STW brass. I can buy or work on trades as well.

I could use some 243 WSSM brass as well
