Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Wtb Used up 6.5 gap brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Wtb Used up 6.5 gap brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-16-2017, 10:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 111
Wtb Used up 6.5 gap brass
Looking to buy 8-10 pieces of used up no longer shootable Hornady 6.5 gap 4s brass.
Not going to reload it just need to make some dummy rounds with different bullets.
Thanks
Randy
Last edited by velvetant; 06-17-2017 at 12:06 AM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 270 win once fired hornady brass | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC