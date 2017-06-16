Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
Wtb Used up 6.5 gap brass
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Wtb Used up 6.5 gap brass
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-16-2017, 10:14 PM
velvetant
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 111
Wtb Used up 6.5 gap brass
Looking to buy 8-10 pieces of used up no longer shootable Hornady 6.5 gap 4s brass.
Not going to reload it just need to make some dummy rounds with different bullets.
Thanks
Randy
Last edited by velvetant; 06-17-2017 at
12:06 AM
.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
270 win once fired hornady brass
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:43 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC