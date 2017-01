WTB for testing 115DTAC I am looking for maybe 20 bullets to try in my 1-8 243ai. I tried the 115 Berger and they come apart. It shoots the 105 Berger and 105 a-max awesome but wanted to try the 115 DTAC that I hear so much about. Haven't been able to find any but thought I would ask here.



I live in Indiana if someone has them close or I would pay for shipping.