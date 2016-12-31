     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTB Savage 223 barrel, 12 twist, standard shank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB Savage 223 barrel, 12 twist, standard shank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-31-2016, 01:17 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Orangevale, CA
Posts: 37
WTB Savage 223 barrel, 12 twist, standard shank
Varmint contour, 24" min, factory or aftermarket. Must be 12 twist. Thanks
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-31-2016, 02:35 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2011
    Location: Sun City, Arizona
    Posts: 285
    Re: WTB Savage 223 barrel, 12 twist, standard shank
    don't know how much you are willing to spend but EABCO usually has those in stock. right now they have a special with $20 off. Savage Accuracy Barrel® Kits by E. Arthur Brown Company | Savage Rifle Barrel Replacements | Custom Barrels

    Bruce
    __________________
    Everyone has a right to be stupid. Some just abuse the privilege.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTB- 358 STA brass | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:03 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC