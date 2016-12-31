Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTB Savage 223 barrel, 12 twist, standard shank
WTB Savage 223 barrel, 12 twist, standard shank
12-31-2016, 01:17 PM
PhilSchmidt
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Orangevale, CA
Posts: 37
WTB Savage 223 barrel, 12 twist, standard shank
Varmint contour, 24" min, factory or aftermarket. Must be 12 twist. Thanks
12-31-2016, 02:35 PM
devildogandboy
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Sun City, Arizona
Posts: 285
Re: WTB Savage 223 barrel, 12 twist, standard shank
don't know how much you are willing to spend but EABCO usually has those in stock. right now they have a special with $20 off.
Savage Accuracy Barrel® Kits by E. Arthur Brown Company | Savage Rifle Barrel Replacements | Custom Barrels
Bruce
Everyone has a right to be stupid. Some just abuse the privilege.
