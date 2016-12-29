Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB: Redding 300 RUM Die Set
WTB: Redding 300 RUM Die Set
12-29-2016, 07:51 PM
BrodynIdaho
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Hayden
Posts: 175
WTB: Redding 300 RUM Die Set
Type S Match Bushing Full Die Set 300 Rem Ultra Mag
Mfr Part: 36288
Please let me know if you have a set for sale. Thank you.
