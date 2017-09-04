Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB NOSLER 6.5 129gr. ABLR
WTB NOSLER 6.5 129gr. ABLR
04-09-2017, 11:42 AM
jotrot
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Coeur D' Alene, Idaho
Posts: 175
WTB NOSLER 6.5 129gr. ABLR
I would like to buy a box or partial of nosler accubond long range in 6.5 cal. 129gr. to see how they work in my 260.
Thanks
