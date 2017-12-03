Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB - New Remington 300 RUM Brass or Ammo
Unread 03-12-2017, 06:04 AM
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 9
WTB - New Remington 300 RUM Brass or Ammo
I'm looking for some NEW 300 Rum brass in Remington brand or some 300 Rum Remington ammo such that I can pull the bullets for the brass. Any type Remington ammo is ok.
