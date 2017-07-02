     close
WTB New 300 RUM Remington Brass
02-07-2017
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Reno Nevada
WTB New 300 RUM Remington Brass
Leaving on an African trip and would like to bring new brass...Loads set up with Remington Brass...only need 40 to 50 brass but would buy more.
Thanks
