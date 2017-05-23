Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading Equipment and Components
Wtb: New .17 remington brass nosler-norma
Wtb: New .17 remington brass nosler-norma
05-23-2017, 11:17 PM
JD222
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Southeast Texas
Posts: 22
Wtb: New .17 remington brass nosler-norma
I'd like to buy 200+ new unprimed .17 Remington Nosler brass. I would also be interested in Norma but prefer Nosler.
Jim D
danielj2222@gmail.com
