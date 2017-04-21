Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTB Hornaday 147 eld-m and Berger 140 elite hunter.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB Hornaday 147 eld-m and Berger 140 elite hunter.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-21-2017, 10:07 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: SW Colorado
Posts: 609
WTB Hornaday 147 eld-m and Berger 140 elite hunter.
Looking for a box of 147 eld-m and a box of Berger 140 elite hunter. Preferably from the same person to combine shipping. Thanks
__________________
A unarmed man is sure to be a slave to a tyrannical government.
- Me

"The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms."
- Samuel Adams,*Massachusetts Ratifying Convention, 1788

"To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them."
- Richard Henry Lee
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 338 Edge brass FS | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:38 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC