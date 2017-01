WTB giraud case holder 264 Win Mag If anyone has a Giraud case holder for the trimmer in 264 Win Mag just sitting around gathering dust let me know please. I didn't see the 264 listed on their site so not sure if they ever even made one. In case they didn't seems the 7 Rem Mag would suffice. So if you have either of these sitting around and no use for it let me know please. I can order one new from Giraud but figured I would check for a used one first.



Thank you kindly.