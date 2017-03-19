Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB: Forster bushing bump neck die - 243 Win
#
1
03-19-2017, 09:25 PM
slowrunning
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: CO
Posts: 38
WTB: Forster bushing bump neck die - 243 Win
If anyone has a Forster bushing neck sizing die for a 243 win they don't need, let me know. With or without bushings. This would be the die that sizes the neck and bumps the shoulder.
Ill pay you more than you paid for it!
