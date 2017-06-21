Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB - Federal 215M primers
Unread 06-21-2017, 07:36 PM
WTB - Federal 215M primers
I know its a shot in the dark but anyone willing to sell some? Or know where I can find them other than the outrageous prices on Gunbroker
Unread 06-21-2017, 07:48 PM
Re: WTB - Federal 215M primers
Them seem to be showing up here and there. I just picked up several boxes for my buddies and I at Cabelas. I think they were $40/1,000.
Unread 06-21-2017, 07:54 PM
Re: WTB - Federal 215M primers
I got an email earlier today from MidwayUSA that they were in stock but by the time I got online they had sold out already. Did you buy from Cabelas online or in store?
