Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTB - Federal 215M primers
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTB - Federal 215M primers
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-21-2017, 07:36 PM
T.Rep
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Central TX
Posts: 61
WTB - Federal 215M primers
I know its a shot in the dark but anyone willing to sell some? Or know where I can find them other than the outrageous prices on Gunbroker
#
2
06-21-2017, 07:48 PM
Varmint Hunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Long Island, New York
Posts: 2,512
Re: WTB - Federal 215M primers
Them seem to be showing up here and there. I just picked up several boxes for my buddies and I at Cabelas. I think they were $40/1,000.
#
3
06-21-2017, 07:54 PM
T.Rep
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Central TX
Posts: 61
Re: WTB - Federal 215M primers
I got an email earlier today from MidwayUSA that they were in stock but by the time I got online they had sold out already. Did you buy from Cabelas online or in store?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
New Remington 300 RUM brass
|
280 ACKLEY BRASS (norma) + HORNADY MODIFIED CASE [STONEY POINT]
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:21 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC