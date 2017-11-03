Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB CPS Primer Seater
WTB CPS Primer Seater
03-11-2017, 11:23 PM
pwrdbycotn
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 455
WTB CPS Primer Seater
If anyone has one that they would be willing to part with, please let me know. 573-614-11nine one, billy.dawsonAThotmailDOTcom or PM. Thanks.
