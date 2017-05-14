Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB: Berger 30 gr .224 bullets
05-14-2017, 02:48 PM
JD222
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Southeast Texas
Posts: 14
WTB: Berger 30 gr .224 bullets
Hello,
I'm interested in some Berger 30 grain .224 bullets in unopened boxes, 2 or 3 boxes.
My email is below. Thanks,
Jim
gdaniel222@yahoo.com
