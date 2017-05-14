Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTB: Berger 30 gr .224 bullets
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB: Berger 30 gr .224 bullets
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-14-2017, 02:48 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Southeast Texas
Posts: 14
WTB: Berger 30 gr .224 bullets
Hello,
I'm interested in some Berger 30 grain .224 bullets in unopened boxes, 2 or 3 boxes.
My email is below. Thanks,

Jim
gdaniel222@yahoo.com
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 280 Remington Brass | Nielson pumpkin neck turner and neck checker »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:34 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC