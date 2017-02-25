Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB / Berger 25 cal 87 grain
02-25-2017, 03:53 PM
Shooter 69
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 125
WTB / Berger 25 cal 87 grain
I'm wanting to buy a good quantity . Would like to buy 5 to 10 boxes at least.
You can text me at 205-757-7981
