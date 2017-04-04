Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB Berger 175 elite hunter bullets
  #1  
Unread 04-04-2017, 08:03 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 21
WTB Berger 175 elite hunter bullets
Looking for 1 box to test In my 280 AI
  #2  
Unread 04-04-2017, 08:44 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 19
Re: WTB Berger 175 elite hunter bullets
Bullets.com®. The best prices and availability I've been able to find.
