WTB 8mm 160 Gr Barnes TTSX
Unread 05-10-2017, 02:35 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,819
WTB 8mm 160 Gr Barnes TTSX
Looking to buy about 3 boxes of the 8mm 160 Gr Barnes TTSX bullets.

Thanks
