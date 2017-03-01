     close
WTB 7RUM brass
  #1  
Unread 01-03-2017, 11:16 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 9
WTB 7RUM brass
looking for 7 ultra mag brass. Preferably Remington brass as that's what I have now. Let me know what you have
    •   #2  
    Unread 01-03-2017, 11:20 AM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2013
    Posts: 26
    Re: WTB 7RUM brass
    I have several new unopened bags
