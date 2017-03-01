Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
01-03-2017, 11:16 AM
allwelded
Junior Member
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 9
WTB 7RUM brass
looking for 7 ultra mag brass. Preferably Remington brass as that's what I have now. Let me know what you have
01-03-2017, 11:20 AM
bigd 7378
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 26
Re: WTB 7RUM brass
I have several new unopened bags
