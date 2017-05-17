Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB 7 WSM brass
Unread 05-17-2017, 09:36 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 69
WTB 7 WSM brass
Like the title says I'm looking to buy a few hundred pieces if 7 WSM brass. Please let me know what you have and how much you want for it.
Unread 05-17-2017, 10:45 PM
Axl Axl is offline
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 48
Re: WTB 7 WSM brass
I sent you a PM
