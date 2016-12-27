     close
Wtb..... 7 mm mag brass.....
I just found out that my friend just bought a Tikka 7mm mag... which I recommended to him... because he wanted a light weight 7mm rifle to carry mule deer hunting during a hiking style hunt. I told him that if he did buy one, then I'd buy the same thing in a leftie, since Eurosports are blowing them out at 500 bucks a piece... can't go wrong on a walking rifle at that price... especially a Tikka. Anyways...he got one, so i need to order my leftie, so that i can help him reload for it...he knows nothing about reloading... but i owe him big time, so I'm getting into it with him. He now shoots 300 ultra mag, and likes the knock down power with sst bullets. He wants a light sst bullet...so I guess it's 139 Horny sst. I was going to order the Lee die set, those 139 sst bullets, but the brass...Hmmmm....?
Don't want to get expensive brass... horny, rem, or winchester... what do ya guys think...? I'd need a lot of it, for me and him... and the cost will be on me as well... so I guess I'm looking for 7mm brass?

I know nothing about the 7mm mag...but I guess I'll learn as I go...LOL.

Anyone got any extra brass laying around... or suggest a good place for reasonable brass...?
    cabelas had winchester 7mm brass other day,, i bought a big pile of it online
