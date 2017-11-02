Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Wtb 6x47 lapua forester fl dies and brass
Unread 02-11-2017, 04:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 66
Wtb 6x47 lapua forester fl dies and brass
I'm looking for a set of Forster 6x47 Lapua dies, 6.5x47 Lapua brass or possibly 6x47 Lapua brass if priced right

