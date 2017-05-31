Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTB- 6mm Creedmoor dies/brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB- 6mm Creedmoor dies/brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-31-2017, 08:48 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,532
WTB- 6mm Creedmoor dies/brass
Looking a quality set of dies for a 6mm creedmoor. Would prefer a Redding type S setup but also open to Forster set. Also could use some brass if anyone has some. Thanks
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« New brass. 257 Bob, and 7 wsm. | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:19 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC