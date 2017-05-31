WTB- 6mm Creedmoor dies/brass

Looking a quality set of dies for a 6mm creedmoor. Would prefer a Redding type S setup but also open to Forster set. Also could use some brass if anyone has some. Thanks

__________________

Only Four Things Important In This Life.

1. GOD

2. COUNTRY

3. FAMILY

4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE