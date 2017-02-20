Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTB 6.5x47 dies/brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB 6.5x47 dies/brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-20-2017, 09:03 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Texas
Posts: 78
WTB 6.5x47 dies/brass
I need a handful of brass and a set of dies to get my wife's new rifle running

will take fired cases
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS - Redding Dies 308, 300WM, 338LM, 6.5-284, 7RM | FS - New Federal 7 WSM brass »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:00 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC