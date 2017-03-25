Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTB - 6.5x284 lapua brass
WTB - 6.5x284 lapua brass
03-25-2017, 08:36 PM
MTsmith
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Billings, MT
Posts: 43
WTB - 6.5x284 lapua brass
Looking for some for a new cooper I just bought.
Before I bought retail new, I thought that I would ask to see what folks here may have available.
Thanks for the help.
MTSmith
