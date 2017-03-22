Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wtb: 6.5 creedmoor dies
Wtb: 6.5 creedmoor dies
#
1
03-22-2017, 10:15 AM
estes640
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 43
Wtb: 6.5 creedmoor dies
Hi all, I am looking for a 2 die set (doesn't have to be same manufacturer) of 6.5 creedmoor does. I am looking for a full length sizer, and a micrometer seater.
Let me know what you have.
Ryan
«
Wtb 284win or 6.5-284 brass
|
WTS Bench Source Annealer
»
