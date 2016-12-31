     close
WTB: 6.5-284 Redding FL Type S Bushing Die
Unread 12-31-2016, 02:08 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 93
WTB: 6.5-284 Redding FL Type S Bushing Die
Preferably with 293 and 292 nitride bushings.

Thanks
Brett
