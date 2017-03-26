Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTB: 6-47lapua dies and brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB: 6-47lapua dies and brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-26-2017, 08:36 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 35
WTB: 6-47lapua dies and brass
Like the title says. I need 100 peices of brass. 6.5-47 will also work. I'd also like to find a set of dies
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 300 Norma & 338 Lapua dies | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC