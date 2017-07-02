Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
02-07-2017, 03:37 PM
6x6 elk
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 193
WTB 348 Winchester Brass
Looking for 348 Winchester brass, preferably Winchester. Let me know what you have and how what you are asking for it. Thank you
