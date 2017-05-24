Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTB 338 RUM Brass Once fired
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB 338 RUM Brass Once fired
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-24-2017, 08:41 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 193
WTB 338 RUM Brass Once fired
Would like to get about 100
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-24-2017, 10:09 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Alaska
Posts: 984
Re: WTB 338 RUM Brass Once fired
Grafs just got a bunch of Bertram brass in 338 RUM and 338 EDGE

https://www.grafs.com/retail/catalog...roductId/71175
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« new 7mm WSM brass for sale, link to it | WTB 28 Nosler components »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:53 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC