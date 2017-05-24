Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB 338 RUM Brass Once fired
WTB 338 RUM Brass Once fired
#
1
05-24-2017, 08:41 AM
PPCShooter
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 193
WTB 338 RUM Brass Once fired
Would like to get about 100
#
2
05-24-2017, 10:09 AM
Swamplord
Gold Member
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Alaska
Posts: 984
Re: WTB 338 RUM Brass Once fired
Grafs just got a bunch of Bertram brass in 338 RUM and 338 EDGE
https://www.grafs.com/retail/catalog...roductId/71175
