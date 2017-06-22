Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
WTB: .338 Nosler Partition 250gr
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTB: .338 Nosler Partition 250gr
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-22-2017, 01:01 AM
bdfhunter
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 100
WTB: .338 Nosler Partition 250gr
Does anyone out there have 10-20 nosler .338 partitions 250gr they would be willing to sell? My ultra mag likes the 210's, but I wow like to try the 250's and see how they shoot in my rifle.
thanks
BDF
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Brass 22-250,7mm-08,8mm Rem mag,7stw
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:33 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC