WTB: 300 WM FL Sizer with bushing
Unread 05-02-2017, 11:03 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Denton County, Texas
Posts: 25
WTB: 300 WM FL Sizer with bushing
Looking to buy a used 300 WM FL sizing die setup for neck bushings. Anybody have a die just gathering dust?
