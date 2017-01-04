Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB 300 Winchester Magnum once fired brass
Unread 04-01-2017, 04:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 136
WTB 300 Winchester Magnum once fired brass
I'm looking for 40 or more once fired 300 win mag brass. I'd like them to be all same manufacturer.
Pm me with what you have and price.

Thanks
