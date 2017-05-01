     close
WTB .284 180 hybrids
Unread 01-05-2017, 02:46 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Arizona
Posts: 320
WTB .284 180 hybrids
Looking for some. Let me know what you've got.
77" coues buck, last day 571 yards. .257 Wby. 115 VLD
