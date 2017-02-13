Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTB 280AI S Type neck die & Comp Seating die
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB 280AI S Type neck die & Comp Seating die
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-13-2017, 02:21 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: SE Arizona
Posts: 23
WTB 280AI S Type neck die & Comp Seating die
I'm building a 6.5-06AI and I need some dies. The 6.5 Type S neck dies are special order only so I thought I would try this route. I load for a 280AI also so I can use them for that too. Thanks for any leads you might have.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Need 280 AI nosler brass | WTS Wilson dies »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:13 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC