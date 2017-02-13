Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB 280AI S Type neck die & Comp Seating die
#
1
02-13-2017, 02:21 PM
billigoat
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: SE Arizona
Posts: 23
WTB 280AI S Type neck die & Comp Seating die
I'm building a 6.5-06AI and I need some dies. The 6.5 Type S neck dies are special order only so I thought I would try this route. I load for a 280AI also so I can use them for that too. Thanks for any leads you might have.
