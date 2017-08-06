Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB 280 Ackley brass
WTB 280 Ackley brass
06-08-2017, 08:49 PM
drpbroun5
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2006
Posts: 243
WTB 280 Ackley brass
I would like to buy up to 200 pieces of 280 AI brass. I have to rifle but no brass. Please send info. Thanks!
Paul
