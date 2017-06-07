Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
wtb 28 nosler components
wtb 28 nosler components
1
07-06-2017, 11:29 PM
TeamSavage
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 185
wtb 28 nosler components
I'm looking for around 120 new 28 nosler brass or even factory loaded ammo.
Also in looking for a 28 nosler body die.
As well as some 7mm 195gr old to try partial or full box.
Let me know what's out there. Thanks much
2
07-07-2017, 02:05 AM
Havoc
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Ca
Posts: 9
Re: wtb 28 nosler components
You just missed out, Midway had a sale on Nosler 168 for $40 a box. Also check ou Buds Guns they have loaded Nosler 175 gr Accubond for $57 a box.
