Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page wtb 28 nosler components
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

wtb 28 nosler components
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-06-2017, 11:29 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 185
wtb 28 nosler components
I'm looking for around 120 new 28 nosler brass or even factory loaded ammo.
Also in looking for a 28 nosler body die.
As well as some 7mm 195gr old to try partial or full box.
Let me know what's out there. Thanks much
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-07-2017, 02:05 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Ca
Posts: 9
Re: wtb 28 nosler components
You just missed out, Midway had a sale on Nosler 168 for $40 a box. Also check ou Buds Guns they have loaded Nosler 175 gr Accubond for $57 a box.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 300 Norma Mag RELOADING | Remington 260 Brass ........................ »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:05 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC