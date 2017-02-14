Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page WTB: 28 Nosler Brass
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB: 28 Nosler Brass
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-14-2017, 12:41 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 251
WTB: 28 Nosler Brass
I am looking for some 1x fired 28 Nosler Brass.

Also if anyone has a set of Redding Master Hunter dies, i would be interested in those as well.

Let me know,
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTB 30-378 Keith/Thompson dies | 22-250 Brass new in box »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC