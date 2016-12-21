Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB 270 WSM brass
12-21-2016, 10:36 PM
dale1386
Join Date: Sep 2014
Posts: 22
WTB 270 WSM brass
Just bought a savage 10 in 270 wsm and I'm needing a few pieces of brass and Hornady custom dies.
12-22-2016, 07:50 AM
iShoot17
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Pennsylvania
Posts: 136
Cabela's is currently showing Winchester 270WSM brass in stock!
12-22-2016, 08:12 AM
dale1386
Yeah I started an online order last night and what seemed like an OK deal turned into a deal I had to ponder on by the time shipping and even sales tax was added in. Just thought I'd wait being deer season is over.
12-22-2016, 11:01 AM
oldcoast
Join Date: Jun 2009
Posts: 61
I have some
Let me check.
Pm me
