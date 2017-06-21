Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB: .243 105 A-Max
WTB: .243 105 A-Max
06-21-2017, 10:00 PM
jt183
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Idaho
Posts: 89
WTB: .243 105 A-Max
I would like to find enough .243 105 A-Max to finish off my current barrel. I've got a load that I really like and I don't want to change things. I'm not sure what the going rate is but I'll start at $30/100 and I'll pay the shipping.
